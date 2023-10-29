Backstage Update on Abadon Returning to AEW TV

– Fightful Select has an update on AEW wrestler Abadon following their title challenge last night on AEW Collision against Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. Ahead of last week, Abadon had not wrestled in AEW since June on Dark. They also hadn’t appeared on any of AEW’s cable programming since October 2021.

According to Fightful, Abadon had recently been out of action due to an injury, and they only recently were cleared to return to the ring. That night, they competed in a #1 Contendership Four Way Match to earn a title shot on Collision.

Before last Wednesday’s TV tapings, the wrestler also competed at REVOLVER Tales From The Ring 6. Fightful notes that REVOLVER needed AEW’s approval for clearance for them to wrestle at the event, which took place on October 14.

It’s unknown why Abadon hasn’t appeared on AEW cable programming for such an extended period of time. During last night’s episode of AEW Collision, Hikaru Shida defeated Abadon to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.