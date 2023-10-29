Hall’s AEW Collision Review 10.28.23  

Collision

Date: October 28, 2023

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly

We’re three weeks away from Full Gear but in this case we have one heck of a main event here. This week will see MJF defend the World Title against Kenny Omega as the latter tries to preserve his record for the longest title reign in history. That should be more than enough to carry the show so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Jay White vs. AR Fox

White has the rest of Bullet Club Gold with him. Feeling out process to start with Fox frustrating White, only to get caught in the corner for some chops. A bottom rope cutter gets Fox out of trouble and Fox dropkicks him out to the floor. Fox hits a running shooting star off the apron to a standing White but a suplex sends Fox crashing into the corner.

White plants him down again and Fox bails to the floor as we take a break. Back with Fox hitting a slingshot hilo on White, followed by a flip dive onto the Club, followed by a flip dive onto White. They get back inside with Fox hitting a Swanton for two but a 450 misses. The Blade Runner finishes for White at 10:49.

Rating: B-. It’s no surprise that these two work well together as they are both incredibly talented stars. This was another example of White getting a nice win to boost him up to the next level before he gets his big World Title match at Full Gear. Fox is one of those good hands who can make anyone look good and that is what he did here, as expected.

Post match MJF runs out to try and get his title back but the numbers cut him off. MJF leaves belt less.

Max Caster thinks he has gotten MJF to agree to be at National 69 Day but he’s been catfished. Caster gets to go stand in the corner while Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn talk up the big night.

The Boys vs. The Gunns

Dalton Castle and the rest of the Bullet Club Gold are here too. Austin runs Brent over to start and everything quickly breaks down. With Brandon sent outside, 3:10 To Yuma finishes Brent at 1:42. Total squash.

Video on Kenny Omega vs. MJF, I believe the same one from Rampage.

Danhausen is still coming back.

Ryan Nemeth talks about all of the good things he is doing outside of AEW but he needs the best management. He knocks on CJ Perry’s door, but gets Miro instead. Miro pulls him inside and violent sounds are heard.

Women’s Title: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

Shida, in a rather long red dress, is defending in a Fright Night Fight, meaning we have Halloween weapons abounding. Abadon gets run over to start but she’s right back with a headscissors. Shida hits a running dropkick and hammers away in the corner until a middle rope dropkick connects. They head to the floor where Abadon can’t quite pull her under the ring, but she can get in a trashcan lid shot to the back.

We take a break and come back with Shida grabbing a broom and going up top. A big dive misses though and they clothesline each other down. Shida strikes away to no avail so Abadon runs her over for two instead. Abadon whips out a bucket of hard candy and Blockbusters Shida onto them. A pumpkin shot misses though and Shida puts it on Abadon’s head instead. The Katana into the pumpkin into Abadon’s head retains the title at 10:11.

Rating: C. Well it was set up last night and since it was already the Halloween match, there was only so much of a reason to believe that Shida would lose here. The match wasn’t bad and Shida gets another win, though Abadon can only mean so much with almost a year between televised matches. The pumpkin deal at the end was at least cute though and that’s nice to see.

Post match Toni Storm comes out to pose and glare at Shida.

Video on FTR vs. Ricky Starks/Big Bill, with Dax Harwood vs. Starks set for tonight.

Video on the history between Keith Lee and Shane Taylor, who were partners in Ring Of Honor and then went their separate ways. Now they’re set for a fight.

Ring Of Honor TV Title: Samoa Joe vs. Rhett Titus

Joe is defending. Titus slips out of a wristlock and chops away but gets pummeled down in the corner for his efforts. A right hand gets Titus out of the corner but Joe sidesteps a high crossbody. Joe looks at his non-existent watch but slips out of the MuscleBuster. The release Rock Bottom out of the corner sets up the Koquina Clutch to retain the title at 2:04.

QTV is happy to be back and QT Marshall is ready to defend his title against anyone.

We look at Bryan Danielson being banged up on Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli talks about how Danielson has a broken orbital bone and promises to make Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy pay for what they did. He’s ready to take the International Title from Cassidy on Dynamite.

Ricky Starks vs. Dax Harwood

Big Bill and Cash Wheeler are here too. Hold on though as the lights go out and the House Of Black are shown watching from the crowd/stage. With that cleared up, Harwood and Starks trade waistlocks to no avail so Starks works on a wristlock. Back up and Starks chops him into the corner but Harwood reverses for some chops of his own. Starks slugs away, only for Harwood to punch him out of the corner again. A whip over the top sends Starks crashing to the floor but Starks ties him into the ring skirt.

Starks grabs a suplex onto the ramp and we take a break. Back with Harwood hitting a top rope superplex for two and a big crash. Starks grabs a small package with trunks for two but the tornado DDT is countered into a suplex. The spear is cut off and Harwood hits a fairly scary looking piledriver for two as Bill breaks it up. Bill offers a distraction as well and Starks hits a piledriver of his own for the pin at 12:52.

Rating: C+. This was the usual good match between two more talented stars but now the question is who comes for the titles next. FTR isn’t the strongest looking team to challenge right now and I can’t really imagine the Young Bucks going after Starks and Bill. What matters here is getting the champs over strong though and that has certainly been the case so far.

Post match the lights go out again and we have the House Of Black. Cue the returning La Faccion Ingobernable though and the brawl is on, with La Faccion teaming up with FTR to send the five villains running.

Andrade El Idolo isn’t worried about Miro being angry over a possible CJ Perry association. He is a businessman and this is his business.

Kris Statlander wants Willow Nightingale and Sky Blue to make up. Nightingale talks about how there is a tension there and it might be due to Julia Hart. Blue says anything between herself and Julia is between the two of them.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tracy Williams

Castagnoli jumps him during the entrance, hits a bunch of forearms, something like a Rainmaker, and a big uppercut for the pin at 42 seconds. So that’s the angry Castagnoli.

Post match Castagnoli puts on something close to a LeBell Lock.

Samoa Joe gives MJF a pep talk and says scream his name if he needs some help tonight.

AEW World Title: Kenny Omega vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

MJF is defending. They go technical to start with neither being able to get anywhere with a wristlock. Back up and Omega fights out of a headlock, only for MJF to walk over his back. Omega cartwheels away from him and hey trade nipups (Omega doesn’t quite get it) ad we get a standoff. MJF pokes him in the eye but Omega is fine enough for a backdrop to the floor.

There’s the big running flip dive but MJF slides back in for a running Fosbury Flop of his own. A high crossbody puts Omega down back inside, only to have MJF take him down again. The chinlock goes on for a bit, followed by a hammerlock DDT for two on Omega. Back up and Omega grabs the snapdragon, followed by the cross arm choke. MJF gets sent outside for a middle rope moonsault, followed by the missile dropkick back inside.

The middle rope moonsault only hits raised knees though and they need a breather. MJF bites his head in the corner but Omega hits a brainbuster onto the knee. The table is set up at ringside but Omega heads back inside for a pinfall reversal sequence. A buckle bomb rattles MJF, who comes right back out of the corner with a clothesline to leave them both down. They fight to the apron where Omega grabs a snapdragon to knock MJF even sillier. One heck of a sitout powerbomb puts MJF through the table and we take a break.

Back with the big slugout until Omega hits the running knee. What looks to be the One Winged Angel is countered into a poisonrana but Omega hits one of his own and they’re both down again. Omega scores with another jumping knee, only to have MJF pull him down by the arm.

A pumphandle driver gives MJF two and a butterfly brainbuster rocks Omega again. MJF loads up a suplex but Omega reverses into one of his own. There’s a Texas piledriver for two on MJF, who has to get his foot on the rope for the break. We take another break and come back again with MJF holding his back on the floor. Omega goes up but gets crotched, allowing MJF to do some pelvic thrusting, only to have Omega drop him face first onto the buckle.

Another running knee gives Omega two and there’s another V Trigger, only to have Don Callis come out for a distraction. They trade rollups for two more and Omega hits another running knee for two more. Another rollup exchange gets two more before MJF hits the Heatseeker for a good near fall. MJF grabs a Panama Sunrise and another Heatseeker retains the title at 30:12.

Rating: A-. Well that was certainly a pay per view worthy main event and MJF winning clean is one of the biggest wins of his career. You don’t see Omega lose very often and to lose like this is an even bigger deal. It also makes MJF feel like a much bigger deal, as he isn’t known for winning his matches without some kind of screwiness. Outstanding TV match here, as I’m still thinking this could have been a pay per view headliner somewhere along the way.

Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and Bullet Club Gold are watching in the back.

We get the big handshake of respect to end the show.

Results

Jay White b. AR Fox – Blade Runner

The Gunns b. The Boys – 3:10 To Yuma to Brent

Hikaru Shida b. Abadon – Katana

Samoa Joe b. Rhett Titus – Koquina Clutch

Ricky Starks b. Dax Harwood – Piledriver

Claudio Castagnoli b. Tracy Williams – Uppercut

Maxwell Jacob Friedman b. Kenny Omega – Heatseeker

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.