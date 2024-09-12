– Fightful Select has an update on the alleged incident that took place last month at WWE SummerSlam between Randy Orton and Machine Gun Kelly. MGK spoke on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast about having a run-in with Orton before the event started.

MGK stated at the time, “I was in the ring, just coming to Logan to see what we could work out for the show. I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s**t about me.” The hip-hop star continued, “There is a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice a new version of myself. Three…two…one. F**k that. Ay man, f**k you.’ All my boys were sitting there [stunned]. ‘Is this real? I don’t know what’s happening.’ The amount of people that pinned me as the aggressor in every situation I’m in are so wrong.”

According to Fightful’s report, no footage corroborates MGK’s account of what took place, and people have also tried looking for the footage. Also, Fightful notes that every WWE talent and staff member they spoke to never heard about an alleged incident between MGK and Orton until the rapper’s appearance on IMPAULSIVE last month. It’s reportedly being assumed that MGK was working an angle with his comments, and the people around him say it appears that MGK was enjoying himself.

Additionally, Fightful notes that people who asked Orton about the situation were told outright that it didn’t happen. As noted, after MGK voiced his story on the alleged incident, Orton shared the following message on his X account on August 27: