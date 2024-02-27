– No Yeet? During last week’s edition of WWE Raw, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Title over Jey Uso in the main event. According to a report by WrestleVotes, “multiple people” in WWE were “under the impression” that Jey Uso was going to win the Intercontinental Title on last week’s show. WrestleVotes also reported, “I’m told that as late as 6pm, this was the direction on various show rundowns within the creative and digital departments.” Fightful Select has an update on the rumored plan.

According to Fightful Select’s update, the information that Jey Uso was going to win the title was “relayed to a couple of people.” However, it’s said that Jey Uso actually winning the title was not actually planned for last week.

Gunther is currently the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history having held the title over 625 days.