Backstage Update on Flash Morgan Webster, Other Talent Releases From WWE NXT UK

– As previously reported, former NXT UK wrestler and former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster announced his release from WWE earlier this week. A number of NXT UK talents also confirmed their release from the roster. Fightful Select has a report regarding Webster’s WWE NXT UK exit.

According to the report, Webster had previously been on a short-term extension with WWE for his NXT UK deal. However, Flash Morgan Webster had reportedly re-signed with WWE for “a more long-term basis” months before his release.

Additionally, Fightful reports that many in the NXT UK knew a major change was coming, but they didn’t know how drastic it would be. Some names from NXT UK didn’t want to relocate to the United States. Some talents didn’t think it made financial sense for them to continue with WWE.

Several UK-based promoters also informed Fightful that they are hoping the free agent market receiving an influx of talent is going to help reinvigorate the UK pro wrestling scene that was previously hindered by NXT UK’s existence.

As noted, NXT UK is effectively ending and will be relaunched as NXT Europe later in 2023.