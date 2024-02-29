– Fightful Select has an update on the rumor of wrestling free agent Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW and when the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion might make his AEW debut. As noted, Okada’s contract with the company expired in January, with Okada finishing up in the company earlier this month, and it was believed that he’d debut in AEW once his New Japan obligations were completed.

According to the report, AEW has been hoping and tentatively planning for Kazuchika Okada to be available for the March 6 edition of AEW Dynamite. This will mark the AEW Revolution fallout episode for next week. Next week’s show is being held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia (close to Atlanta).

Additionally, during today’s media call for AEW Revolution, Fightful reports that company head Tony Khan noted that there’s something he’s very excited about coming to Atlanta for next week’s edition of Dynamite. Fightful Select notes that numerous sources have indicated that the company was hoping as of mid-February that Okada would be ready to make his debut for AEW on the March 6 show.

AEW is also expected to undergo a lot of “visual changes” next month, between the rumored debut of Mercedes Mone on March 13 for AEW: Big Business, Will Ospreay debuting as a full-time wrestler for AEW, and Sting’s last match scheduled for this weekend at AEW Revolution. So, it appears Okada’s debut will also be part of that.