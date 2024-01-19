Final Match Between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For NJPW New Beginning in Osaka

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that what might be the final match between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi will happen at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka on February 11. The date will be one of Okada’s last matches in NJPW and follows the official end of his contract on January 31. This replaces a planned defense of the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles, which was moved to January 24 in Korakuen Hall. There, Okada will defend with Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii against TMDK’s Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls and Kosei Fujita.

He is also set to wrestle on February 23 and 24, although no opponent has been named. Here’s the updated lineup for the Osaka show:

* Steel Cage Match: United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney)

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA & Chase Owens

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yuya Uemura, Taichi & SANADA

* Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato, El Desperado & Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita, SHO & EVIL

* Bishamon vs. Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

* YOH & Toru Yano vs. Boltin Oleg & Ryusuke Taguchi