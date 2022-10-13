– Fightful Select has a contract update on wrestler Eric Young, who returned to Impact Wrestling back in July 2020. At the time, it was announced that Young had signed a multi-year contract with Impact.

According to the report, Young’s contract was extended to run through the end of 2022. So Eric Young will remain with Impact at least through the end of the year.

Additionally, the report notes that Crazzy Steve’s contract won’t end this year. In May 2020, it was announced that Crazzy Steve had signed a multi-year deal with the company, so it looks like Steve’s current deal will take him beyond 2022 for Impact Wrestling.