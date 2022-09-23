wrestling / News

Backstage Update On Talks For Toxic Attraction Switching Brands

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Toxic Attraction WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Toxic Attraction made their main roster debut last month as part of the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. They were set to be part of the semifinals, but Gigi Dolin suffered an injury. Now that they are both healthy on NXT, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of moving Dolin and Jacy Jayne to the main roster. These talks have been going on for a while.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Toxic Attraction, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading