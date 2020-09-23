wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Trademark Filing for Pentagon Jr.
– PWInsider has a trademark update for wrestler Pentagon Jr. As previously reported, he will now be going by Penta Cero M since AAA owns the Pentagon Jr. name. Previously, he was allowed to use the name in AEW due to the promotion’s working relationship with AAA.
According to the new update, Pentagon applied to the “Penta Zero M” trademark for G & S on September 18. Here’s the full description:
“Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television series featuring sports entertainment broadcast over television, satellite, audio and video media and via a global computer network; entertainment services, namely, live events featuring wrestling contests and exhibitions; entertainment services, namely, performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; providing wrestling news, information and non-downloadable video via a global computer network; amusement and theme park services; casinos; conducting and providing facilities for casino gaming contests and tournaments; entertainment services, namely, casino gaming; entertainment, namely, an ongoing series for television and online featuring adventure and drama through professional wrestling.”
