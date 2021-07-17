Backstage Update on When Harry Smith Signed With WWE

– As noted, Harry Smith made his return to WWE last night in a non-televised dark match before SmackDown. After the show, he announced his return in a backstage interview. PWInsider has an update on Smith returning to WWE after a 10-year absence.

There were rumors of Smith returning to WWE earlier in February. Smith reportedly signed a new contract with WWE as early as last March. However, his signing has been kept quiet until now, when the “timing was right” to make his WWE return official.

Harry Smith was previously released by WWE in August 2011. Last April, along with his mother and sister, he inducted his late father, The British Bulldog aka Davey Boy Smith, into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 induction ceremony.