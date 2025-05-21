Backstage Update on Return Status of Darby Allin in AEW

– As previously noted, AEW star Darby Allin made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this week, flying the AEW flag on the top of the mountain. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW is not expecting Allin to be back in time for AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

Safely climbing down Mount Everest can take anywhere from three up to seven days, depending on weather and the condition of the climbers. So it seems unlikely that Darby Allin would be done with his expedition plus have time to rest and recover in order to make it to Glendale in time for Double or Nothing.