Backstage Update on Rumored Fines for AEW Social Media Policy

– As previously reported, a story surfaced last week that AEW wrestlers were receiving as a result of their conduct via social media. This led to speculation online and in wrestling social media circles that Saraya and Santana were among the talents handed down fines due to their social media conduct. Fightful Select says they’ve been informed that it’s not true that Saraya or Santana were fined under AEW’s social media policy.

There was speculation about Santana being fined about posting and deleting a tweet that said “6 weeks” on December 7, indicating frustration for the wrestler noting the last time he appeared on AEW programming. The same day, Santana later seemed to play into the rumors that he was fined by AEW, posting on X, “Fined me? Yea. Ok. 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Later on, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp wrote to Santana asking, “lmao did everyone assume it was you?” Santana later responded, “I guess,” along with a gif, which you can view below.

Fined me? Yea. Ok. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) December 7, 2023

A social media account called IWrestleVerse speculated the social media policy for wrestlers was the reason why Saraya hasn’t been very active on social media lately. Saraya herself responded to that earlier this week, writing on X, “I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling s*** about my twitter I can do what I want 🫶🏻”