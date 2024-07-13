– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is expected to make his return to TV soon. Reigns is reportedly expected be back in the company in time for SummerSlam 2024, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 3. The report also notes that Roman Reigns was planned to be back on TV about two or three weeks before SummerSlam, rather than just returning at the actual SummerSlam event.

As noted, Cody Rhodes will face The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns has been off TV since losing the title to Rhodes in April at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Sikoa has since taken over The Bloodline and added new members, also removing Paul Heyman, who would not accept Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.