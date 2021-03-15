wrestling / News

Backstage Update On Where WWE Is Expected To Go After Leaving Tropicana Field

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports reports that WWE is expected to remain in Tampa after leaving Tropicana Field, with the company likely to move to the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida.

The reasoning for WWE leaving Tropicana Field is due to the Tampa Bay Rays getting ready to start their Major League Baseball season, with Alba noting that the Yuengling Center will serve as home to WWE for at least a period of time.

Additionally, the report states that a school official recently expressed that the schedule would be open for a potential WWE move.

The Yuengling Center capacity is at around 10,400 for events, though Alba reports that he’s unsure whether fans would be allowed or if WWE would continue using the ThunderDome setup.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading