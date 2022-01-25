Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver During WrestleMania Week

– As previously reported, WWE’s WrestleMania Week this year in Dallas, Texas will include the return of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. However, dates and locations were not yet announced. PWInsider has an update on WWE’s plans for the upcoming NXT show.

Per the report, while these plans are still in the preliminary stages and could still change, it’s rumored that Stand & Deliver will be held on the same day as WrestleMania 38: Night One on Saturday, April 2.

The plan would be to have Stand & Deliver as a matinee show from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET before Night One of WrestleMania 38 later that evening. As noted above, these plans could still change as WWE is still locking things in for WrestleMania Weekend.

The location and venue for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver are still not yet confirmed.