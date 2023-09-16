– PWInsider has an update on the status of The Dyad (aka The Grizzled Young Vets), who are believed to be gone from WWE, and it appears they were written out of Schism earlier this week on WWE NXT. According to PWInsider’s update, the tag team is expected to be leaving soon. However, the belief within WWE is that they are still under contract through October 4.

At the moment, The Dyad is still reportedly listed on WWE’s internal roster, but it looks like they will be leaving early next month. Earlier in April, The Dyad’s Jagger Reid (aka James Drake) said his WWE contract expires on October 14.