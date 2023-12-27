– As noted, WWE returned to the Madison Square Garden last night for a Holiday Tour live show. PWInsider has some additional behind-the-scenes notes from the event. Several cameras were reportedly there filming the show, and it was said during pre-show announcements that parts of the event might air later on.

Chris Park (aka Abyss) and Robert Roode were among the producers for last night’s matchups. It was noted that there wasn’t any indication that Triple H or Vince McMahon were in attendance for the event.

A great deal of CM Punk WWE merchandise was reportedly available at the event, including a shirt that had the date of the event that read, “The Best in the World came home to New York City.

– PWInsider also reports that Seth Rollins and Drew Mcintyre had to work at super-speed in the main event World Heavyweight Title bout as the event was running up against the curfew from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). The show had to finish by 10:30 pm local time.

As a result of the curfew deadline, a lot of what was planned for the main event reportedly happened faster than originally planned. Rollins defeated McIntyre to retain his title by using a Powerbomb through a table followed by the Curb Stomp to pick up the win.