– Puerto Rican native Bad Bunny was victorious at tonight’s WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He defeated Damian Priest in a brutal Street Fight that saw some special appearances from WWE of years past. After Judgment Day started interfering in the match, Rey Mysterio and special guest LWO members Carlito and Savio Vega came out to offer their assistance. They evened the odds against Judgment Day.

This is Carlito’s first WWE appearance since working the men’s Royal Rumble match at the 2021 event. He also made a subsequent appearance on Raw the following night, teaming with Jeff Hardy to beat Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Carlito performed his trademark apple spit during his appearance.

Savio Vega has not been a regular member of the WWE roster since the 1990s. He also appeared for The Undertaker’s final farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Vega and the rest of the LWO cornered Finn Balor, and Vega delivered some chops and his signature kick to Balor. After the match, Vega and Carlito celebrated with Bad Bunny and the rest of the LWO.

Highlights, clips, and images for Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Backlash here.

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

WOAH! 😲😲😲@sanbenito just took down @ArcherofInfamy in the first few moments of the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/2T4AIxCsDl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunnies CAN fly! Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!@sanbenito pic.twitter.com/lBQ3NWTYcU — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!! Now that … THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/mBuFevlENZ — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

What a win for Bad Bunny in the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash! The LWO is here to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/ZROqPNIadf — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

🇵🇷 Savio Vega is absolute LEGEND in Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/3exkjLiy3c — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2023