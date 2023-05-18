Bad Luck Fale Weighs In On David Finlay As Bullet Club’s Leader

Bad Luck Fale supports David Finlay as the leader of the Bullet Club, and he recently weighed in on why. Finlay took over the ground in March after Jay White exited, and Fale talked about Finlay’s takeover in an appearance on the Shining Wizards podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Finlay the leader the group: “Here’s why I support him. Nobody really knows who I am in the Bullet Club, right, because I stick to my f**king lane. That’s how I get paid. Stay in my lane, and I’ll get paid really well. If I jump in somebody else’s lane, I’m not gonna have a long career. This is why I like him because his lane is to be the leader. Not me. My lane is sit back and get paid.”

On Finlay bringing something new to the group: “I give him a lot of props because he’s coming in with something different. Straight away, I was like, ‘What is he trying to do?’ But then I thought man, it’s different, and everybody is talking about him because he’s doing something different. Why not? Let’s see where he goes with it. I hope he carries it on and takes us for another two, three years and see what happens after that.”