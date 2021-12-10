Bandido Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out of Match At Final Battle

Bandido is out of his scheduled ROH World Championship defense at Final Battle after testing positive for COVID-19. ROH announced on Thursday that the ROH star tested positive and won’t be present at this weekend’s show.

Bandido was scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham at the PPV. ROH said that match updates will be announced soon. The full announcement reads:

“Unfortunately, ROH World Champion Bandido returned a positive result on his most recent Covid Testing and will not be present at Final Battle this Saturday, December 11th in Baltimore. “Thank you for continuously supporting Ring of Honor through it all and we appreciate your understanding that safety and health of our talents, staff and fans are our top priorities. “Stay tuned for match updates regarding Final Battle 2021 as we commemorate the history-making era that is coming to an end.”