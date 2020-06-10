Bar Wrestling Says WWE Took Down Clip For Copyright Infringement

Independent promotion Bar Wrestling has revealed on Twitter that WWE filed a DMCA takedown for a video of one of their matches featuring NXT’s Jake Atlas. The promotion, which was founded by Joey Ryan, shared screenshots of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act complaint against a clip from January’s Volume 29: Four Touchdowns In a Single Game event in which Atlas faced now-AEW star Brian Cage.

The screenshot of the complaint as it was sent to Twitter claims that the tweet in question from Bar Wrestling “is posting illegal links that are not authorized to represent WWE in any way. WWE is my client. They have requested to take down any all fake and fraudulent account [sic] which are violating the twitter users. Please remove the offending tweet at the earliest.”

The match, obviously, is from Bar Wrestling and not WWE despite the fact that the DCMA request lists the “links to original work” as WWE.com. The indie company will often post full matches to YouTube once they’re on Highspots Network.

As you can see below, Cage has retweeted Bar’s post.

WWE had a tweet pulled & our twitter was temporarily locked for posting a link to Jake Atlas vs. Brian Cage with footage we own & using a photo that we commissioned & own. Watch the match for FREE at https://t.co/7w8qWbpIha Stream all 55 of our events at https://t.co/7WwBpywrS7 pic.twitter.com/kPMWiP10VP — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) June 10, 2020