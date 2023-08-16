Baron Corbin Gives His Thoughts on NXT Fans Turning on Gable Steveson

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling, Baron Corbin gave his thoughts on the WWE NXT fans turning on Gable Steveson and cheering him. This happened at NXT Great American Bash when the two had a match that went to a double count out. Steveson has not appeared on TV since.

Corbin said: “You know, it was wild when my music hit, and I got new music. And I think because a lot of people wanted that, for me, a lot of people wanted the new music, they wanted the new character. A lot of people who are here seeing what I do are tied all the way back to the Lone Wolf. They want to see that again, and they’re gonna get that attitude for sure. It’s just going to be presented how I would present it. And when my music hit, I got that kind of 50/50-like, we’re booing you because we boo you but also got like a good cheer, but by the time the match had started, it was 100% for me, and 100% not into what he was doing. I thought I had a chance to be able to turn it back the other way, and I just got to the point it was like, I can’t fight it. I mean, otherwise, they’re just gonna hate this. So let’s just go and let them have fun, and they were definitely behind me; it was awesome. I have no idea what they’re thinking main roster-wise; what they see, what they want to do. But I think in NXT that the greatest thing about being around Shawn and Russo (not Vince Russo), who’s the head writer there. They’re not going to fight anything; they’re gonna just let me do me, and if people love it, they’re gonna love it. I’m not going to change and go, Okay, hey, look, I’m a good guy now; cheer for me. I’m gonna do me, and the crowd is gonna decide, and I think they’re starting too, and it is weird.“