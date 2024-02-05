Baron Corbin Weighs In On Winning Dusty Rhodes Classic At NXT Vengeance Day

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT Vengeance Day, and Corbin weighed in on the win after the show. As noted, the Wolfdogs defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals of the Dusty Classic on Sunday’s PPV. WWE posted a video after the show of Corbin and Breakker commenting on their win.

“I mean, I feel good,” Corbin said (per Fightful). “Are you okay? Look at this, this man is a wrecking ball, freight train, running people over, putting them down. Now listen, months ago, when I asked him to be my partner, I was in a little rough spot. I needed a partner. I needed a partner I knew could just cause mayhem and be absolute destruction out there. That’s what he is. Nothing can stop this man. He cut ‘Melo in half tonight. We got our hands raised. We’re the Dusty Cup Champions.:

He continued, “Listen, last night, we went out boot-shopping. We bought thousand-dollar boots because my man The Dream, who has sat with me and given me hours and hours and hours of knowledge, his boots are sitting on this. This trophy means more to me than you could ever know because The Dream was an idol to people like us. I got to work with him every day. We bought boots in his honor. Now, we have the most important boots in the world on a trophy with our names on it, and it’s going to my house right inside the whiskey closet. It’s a beautiful, big whiskey closet.”

Breakker didn’t seem down with the notion of storing the trophy in Corbin’s house. A Dusty Classic celebration for the two is set for this week’s episode of NXT.