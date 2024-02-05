Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Win Dusty Tag Team Classic At NXT Vengeance Day

The Wolfdogs are your 2024 Dusty Tag Team Classic winners, picking up the win to start NXT Vengeance Day. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to win the finals of the Dusty Classic in the opening match of the PPV. Breakker hit Williams with a spear to get the win.

Breakker and Corbin join The Creed Brothers, MSK, The BroserWeights, Aleister Black and Ricochet, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, The Authors of Pain, and Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe as winners of the men’s Dusty Classic Tournament. Breakker and Corbin earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match with the win.

