Baron Corbin Recalls WWE Smackdown Dog Food Segment With Roman Reigns

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Dog Food Image Credit: WWE

Baron Corbin once poured dog food on Roman Reigns on Smackdown back in 2019, and Corbin says he can’t forget that smell. The infamous segment saw Corbin and Dolph Ziggler dump dog food on Reigns during Corbin’s feud with the future Bloodline leader, and Corbin responded to a clip of the segment on Twitter.

Corbin wrote:

“Still makes me want to vomit. That smell will never leave my brain.”

