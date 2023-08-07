Baron Corbin Wants To Stay In NXT, Give Main Roster Fans a Break From Him

Baron Corbin is currently working down in NXT, and he’s hoping to stay there a couple more months. Corbin has faced Carmelo Hayes and Gable Steveson during his time on the Tuesday night brand, and he told the Angle Podcast that he’s looking to keep himself there to give the main roster viewers a break from him.

“I’m still on all three shows,” Corbin said (per Fightful). “I am fighting to stay in NXT a little bit. I really want give our audience a good break from me, give them a few months without driving them nuts. I would like to personally stay in NXT for a couple more months and really fine tune the details of what I’m trying to bring to the people.”

He continued, “NXT is great. I’ve been enjoying working with those superstars. They have a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, they love this. It’s a fun place to be.”