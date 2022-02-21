Baron Von Raschke Documentary Set For Upcoming Film Festivals

There’s a new documentary on legendary WWE, NWA, and AWA wrestler Baron Von Raschke set for upcoming film festivals. Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that The Claw, a documentary on Von Raschke’s life and career that was funded via Kickstarter back in 2016, will screen in a few different locations.

The Claw will screen at the Prison City Film Festival in Huntsville, Texas, this week, in addition to airing at the Garden State Film Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, next month. More screenings are also on tap at other upcoming festivals.

Here’s the promotional material for the documentary:

“The Jekyll-and-Hyde story of James Raschke, a shy and awkward boy from Nebraska who grows up to live in infamy as Baron von Raschke, one of the greatest super villains in the history of professional wrestling and master of the world-famous Claw hold. Despite his intimidating appearance and menacing German persona, the Baron is actually a college-educated, loving and sensitive family man, who cries watching TV commercials and disguises his huge bald head in a blond wig because he doesn’t want to get attacked by angry fans while at church on Sundays. Directed by iconic music video director Philip Harder (Prince, Foo Fighters), The Claw uses rare Super 8 family footage, 16mm vintage clips, and raucous re-creations starring Jim Raschke himself, as he narrates and acts out the most outrageous moments of his own extraordinary life.”

You can learn more about the documentary on its official website.