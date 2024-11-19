Barri Griffiths Looks Back At WWE Run As Mason Ryan, Transitioning To Cirque Du Soleil

Barri Griffiths had a run in WWE as Mason Ryan from 2011 through 2014, and he recently looked back at that time in his life. Griffiths was a member of the New Nexus during his time with the company and has since left the business, transitioning to Cirque du Soleil. He spoke with Metro for a new interview about his WWE run and you can see highlights below:

On making his main roster debut: “I guess you’re never really ready for it. I was very new, but I really fit the mold of what they were looking for – tall and pretty jacked, just had a certain look to me. So I was thrown in pretty soon – maybe too soon, I don’t know.”

On suffering a torn hamstring in 2011: “These little things can really affect your career. If Roman Reigns had an injury, or something happened at the wrong time, he could have just been be nothing.”

On the end of his WWE run: “At that point, I was 33, 34. Going to work for Cirque Du Soleil, doing five shows a week, that would probably be the end of my wrestling career. It wasn’t an easy decision, because obviously, I’ve worked work really hard to get where I was. I loved wrestling. Everything works out [smiles] I’m working for an amazing company in Cirque du Soleil, putting on an amazing show every night. It’s not over yet. I’ve still got a long way to go.”