Various News: Barrington Hughes Done With MLW, Cheeseburger Taking Bookings, Talent Set For ROH Dates In Atlanta and Concord

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Barrington Hughes announced on Twitter that he has been released by MLW.

He wrote: “So, I have been granted my release from @MLW. Thank you to those that gave me a platform and trusted in my abilities. Now it’s time to see what the future holds. #TheColossus #NahFam #Wrestling. Accepting bookings for seminars as well as wrestling events!

– Cheeseburger is now available for matches, signings and seminars. He’s being booked through Bill Behrens ([email protected]) and www.sbibookings.com.

– Former Impact Wrestling star Andrew Everett, as well as the tag team Master & Machine (Marcus Kross & Griff Garrison) are booked for ROH’s Atlanta and Concord, NC dates.

