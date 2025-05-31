Barry Darsow Congratulated Kofi Kingston On The New Day Breaking Demolition’s Record

For years, Demolition held the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history with 478 days. In 2016, The New Day broke that record and eventually hit 483 days. In an interview with Wrestling Life (via Fightful), Barry Darsow said that he congratulated Kofi Kingston when the New Day ended up breaking his team’s record. The New Day’s record didn’t hold for long, as the Usos beat it in November 2022, going on to hold them for 622 days.

Darsow said: “When the Hall of Fame was done, I came up and I tapped Kofi Kingston on the shoulder and said, ‘Are you Kofi?’ ‘Yeah, Demolition!’ I said, ‘Congratulations for beating our record, you son of a gun.’ We laughed and everything. Really good guy, him and his partner. He said, ‘I’m sorry we broke it.’ I said, ‘Don’t be sorry, be excited. I’m excited for you. Somebody had to break it.’ It’s great that a couple of good guys took it from us.“