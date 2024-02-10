– During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Barry Darsow, aka Smash of Demolition, recalled the early years in his career and turning heel, becoming the Russian sympathizer Krusher Kruschev in Mid-South Wrestling under promoter Bill Watts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On working as Krusher Kruschev: “It was a little scary. I just was in the business…a year and a half, and I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. When I was a babyface in that territory, I couldn’t do a promo. It was hard to do a wrestling match. Everything was hard. And when he [Watts] says ‘Barry, I’m going to make you a Russian sympathizer. You’re going to be with Nikolai Volkoff, and you’re going to hold the shovel up and you’re going to tell everybody, you’re going to bury everybody in America.’ He says ‘You’re going to have so much heat, you’re going to learn how to work.'”

On learning how to work after turning heel: “When he said that, I was so fired up, and it was like a light went on. And I learned how to work real fast, ’cause you had to. As soon as Nikolai and I got a little more heat on somebody, the crowds were in on us. And I mean…it was so easy, the wrestling business all of a sudden came to me. And…that next year, when I was there, I really learned how to work.”