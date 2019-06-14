wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Celebrates His Mother For Pride Month, Natalya Featured In Muscle & Fitness, Clip From Monday’s Ride Along
– Batista put up a post on Instagram to celebrate his mother, who is an open lesbian, for LGBT Pride month. He wrote:
View this post on Instagram
😂😂🤣 I asked my mom for a picture of her from the 70’s because I wanted to do a post for 🏳️🌈pride month. She sent me this one. Then I said “do you have any without a big marijuana poster and a guy rolling a joint in the background?” She said “ hey it was the 70”s! We were high 7 days a week!” 🤣🤣 anyway this is my mom. Loud and proud when it wasn’t ok to be loud and proud. She never apologized for who she was or who she loved. Which is why I never did either. And never will! A strong lesbian raised a strong man and I couldnt be more proud of her. We lived in the Castro during the Harvey Milk years. She volunteered with every bit of strength and heartbroken energy she had with The Names Project . She still volunteers in San Francisco helping the homeless and mentally ill. She is the reason I am who I am. Every decent part of me as a human being is directly because of my mother. I celebrate #lgbt Pride month with her and everyone else from the community that I was raised in. And if anyone has issue with it, I said before and I’ll say it again, you can suck my balls! I love you mom! 🏳️🌈#Lesbian #activist #liberal #dcgirl #sanfranciscan
– Natalya revealed on Twitter that she is featured in the July issue of Muscle & Fitness, which is available now.
So pumped to be featured in the July issue of @muscle_fitness on newsstands now! I share my favorite powerlifting routine and exercises that help me the most. I also had the pleasure of shooting with world famous photographer Per Bernal … check it out! pic.twitter.com/LP4n5neZyY
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 14, 2019
– WWE has released a clip from Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which will premiere on the WWE Network after RAW.
We're dance breakin' and drivin' on an ALL-NEW episode of #WWERideAlong with @WWESheamus @WWECesaro @RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE streaming THIS MONDAY after #RAW! pic.twitter.com/5mWMmDEabn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Session Moth Martina Denies Reports of Heat For Going to WWE Tryout
- Chris Jericho Slams Fan Who Says AEW Is Trying to Be ‘WWE Lite’
- Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative
- Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia