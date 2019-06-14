wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Celebrates His Mother For Pride Month, Natalya Featured In Muscle & Fitness, Clip From Monday’s Ride Along

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Batista WWE Raw

– Batista put up a post on Instagram to celebrate his mother, who is an open lesbian, for LGBT Pride month. He wrote:

View this post on Instagram

😂😂🤣 I asked my mom for a picture of her from the 70’s because I wanted to do a post for 🏳️‍🌈pride month. She sent me this one. Then I said “do you have any without a big marijuana poster and a guy rolling a joint in the background?” She said “ hey it was the 70”s! We were high 7 days a week!” 🤣🤣 anyway this is my mom. Loud and proud when it wasn’t ok to be loud and proud. She never apologized for who she was or who she loved. Which is why I never did either. And never will! A strong lesbian raised a strong man and I couldnt be more proud of her. We lived in the Castro during the Harvey Milk years. She volunteered with every bit of strength and heartbroken energy she had with The Names Project . She still volunteers in San Francisco helping the homeless and mentally ill. She is the reason I am who I am. Every decent part of me as a human being is directly because of my mother. I celebrate #lgbt Pride month with her and everyone else from the community that I was raised in. And if anyone has issue with it, I said before and I’ll say it again, you can suck my balls! I love you mom! 🏳️‍🌈#Lesbian #activist #liberal #dcgirl #sanfranciscan

A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on

– Natalya revealed on Twitter that she is featured in the July issue of Muscle & Fitness, which is available now.

– WWE has released a clip from Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which will premiere on the WWE Network after RAW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Natalya, Ride Along, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading