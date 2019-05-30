Bayley Feels That She Has Reconnected With The Fans

In an interview with Natalya for the Calgary Sun, Bayley said that she feels she has reconnected with the fans and her hard work paid off to get her the Smackdown Women’s title. Here are highlights:

On being in a ladder match: “Being in a ladder match has always been a crazy dream of mine. I grew up watching The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian dominate ladder matches. I could never have dreamt the feeling of climbing to the top of the ladder and grabbing that contract. The crowd, the emotion, the pain, the future, the love, everything rushed through my veins when I won that match.”

On why she cashed in on the night she won Money in the Bank: “I’ve always been one to make the most of any opportunity I have received in WWE. Cashing in that briefcase was the first time I took a chance and created an opportunity for myself and it felt so good! I felt reconnected with the fans and with myself. I felt like I am right where I need to be and all of my hard work paid off.”

On being the first women’s Grand Slam champion: “I hope that by becoming the first ever women’s grand slam champion, it not only pushes our entire roster to be better but inspires our fans around the world to chase whatever dreams it is that they have. No dream is too big to conquer.”