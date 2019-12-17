– Bayley spoke with the New York Post for a new interview discussing her heel turn and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her heel turn: “I need to be able to do everything and test the waters everywhere and ride the waves and challenge myself. I can’t get stale and bored and do the same thing over and over. In order to excel in this business, you have to constantly evolve.”

On her new character’s attitude: “I think honestly it’s real frustration. I’ve been wrestling for over 10 years. I’ve been with WWE for seven years, so not all of it has been colorful and castle-like and wacky wavy inflatable tubemen and happy and fun. It’s been a struggle. It’s really, really difficult to kind of stay on top for a period of time, so it’s pretty easy to find frustration believe it or not.”

On the possibility of a heel tag team with Sasha Banks: “It’s like a dream come true because we have always talked about being a team that was just such jerks. And we were like, man, it’s never gonna happen. There’s no way they’ll make this possible. And just recently we have been able to tag on live events and dark matches and all that stuff where we are able to try a few things out, and it’s just amazing.”

On returning to Orlando from France to appear on NXT before Survivor Series: “It was ridiculous. I literally landed at 3 p.m. in Orlando and I left France at like 6 a.m. so it was like a 13-hour travel day. It was terrible. I got in at 3, landing at my hotel, frickin’ showered, dropped my bags, came right to Full Sail and got to work.”

On her feud with Lacey Evans: “She’s a very different type of performer. She’s super talented. She does things I wish I was able to do a little bit. She has a very different work ethic coming from the Marines. It’s pretty interesting to see. I think it’s going to be very fun.”

On the possibility of an appearance on WWE Backstage: “Yeah, only if Punk is there and I get to hang out and talk with him. If Sasha and I go together and they fly us on a private jet and when we get there they have some fine coffee ready for us, then yes I will hang out with CM Punk and Renee Young and Paige and Booker T.”