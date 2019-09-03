wrestling / News
Bayley Turns Heel, Allies With Sasha Banks on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Bayley took a trip to the dark side in order to reunite with Sasha Banks on Raw. The Smackdown Women’s Champion was teaming with Becky Lynch for their match against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross when Banks came out to attack Lynch, causing the DQ. Banks grabbed a chair to unleash on Lynch, and Bayley eventually took it from her. At that point, she took her own turn, bringing it down across’ Lynch’s back.
Bayley and Banks were, of course, the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania. Banks went on hiatus after until a couple of weeks ago. In the meantime, Bayley cashed in the Money in the Bank contract she won to become Smackdown Women’s Champion. You can see pics and video below.
Oh, look who's here…#RAW #ChampionsShowcase @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/GrJeJ5N9S6
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
How can someone be so ❄️ and 🔥 at the same time?#RAW #ChampionsShowcase @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/vYhpgdRE6l
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 3, 2019
THIS is precisely why @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE are your WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions. #RAW #ChampionsShowcase pic.twitter.com/jnumgZ7oGw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 3, 2019
THE BOSS JUST SEIZED HER MOMENT.#RAW #ChampionsShowcase @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/dGIcQninL1
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
She didn't lie.@itsBayleyWWE WILL NOT BE OVERSHADOWED by @BeckyLynchWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Rj7OAFhExo
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
GIF reactions to THIS, please. ⬇️#RAW @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/dUtMnyOMt5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 3, 2019
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!@itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE's friendship just may be stronger than ever! 😬😬😬 #RAW pic.twitter.com/3hTG5Vhy2l
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
