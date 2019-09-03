Bayley Turns Heel, Allies With Sasha Banks on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Bayley took a trip to the dark side in order to reunite with Sasha Banks on Raw. The Smackdown Women’s Champion was teaming with Becky Lynch for their match against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross when Banks came out to attack Lynch, causing the DQ. Banks grabbed a chair to unleash on Lynch, and Bayley eventually took it from her. At that point, she took her own turn, bringing it down across’ Lynch’s back.

Bayley and Banks were, of course, the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania. Banks went on hiatus after until a couple of weeks ago. In the meantime, Bayley cashed in the Money in the Bank contract she won to become Smackdown Women’s Champion. You can see pics and video below.