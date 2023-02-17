Bayley Vows Not to Miss Out On WrestleMania 39

Bayley hasn’t competed at WrestleMania in a couple of years, but she vows to break that streak this year. The Raw star posted to Twitter to note that she won’t allow herself to be left off the card for this year’s big PPV, and is “going to Hollywood one way or another.”

Bayley wrote:

I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!

Bayley has been feuding with Becky Lynch as of late, and lost out at a chance to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match for Saturday’s PPV (itself a chance to go to WrestleMania) when she and Lynch lost a triple threat match to Bianca Belair.