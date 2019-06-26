WWE News: Bayley Works Dark Match After 205 Live, Trailers For Upcoming Miz and Roddy Piper DVDs, Batista’s New Movie Spends A Lot On Commercials

– After last night’s taping of 205 Live, Bayley defended her WWE Smackdown Women’s title against Charlotte Flair, which she won. Flair did not appear on last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has revealed trailers for both The Miz and Roddy Piper’s upcoming DVDs.

– Variety reports that Batista’s new movie Stuber has spent $4.9 million on movie commercial ad spending, topping other recent films. The film had an ad during WWE programming this week with Batista and Kumail Nanjiani watching WWE shows and commenting on Batista’s loss and retirement at Wrestlemania.