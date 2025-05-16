BCRW Reveals Updated Card For This Weekend’s Underground Show

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for Sunday’s Underground show. The promotion sent out the following lineup for the show, which takes place at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton:

* Winners Take All CCW & BRCW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Martinez & ERA vs. Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers

* BRCW Championship #1 Contenders Match: Steve Maclin vs. Lakay vs. Noah Kekoa vs. Main Event Monster Fulton

* WWE ID Official Match: It’s Gal vs. Sean Legacy

* BRCW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jonny Fairplay vs. Tyler Breeze

* Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Match: Kid Chocolate “Mo Jabari” vs. Kerry Morton

* Oddyssey vs. Jack Talos (w/ FTC)

* A.J. Francis vs. Cha Cha Charlie

* Harley Cameron vs. Renee Michelle

* DTF vs. Matt Taven

* Special Appearances By Ricardo Rodriguez, Matt Rehwoldt, Samira, Mark Long, Matthew Maschler, Neil the Heel, BRCW Champion Ricky Morton, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Dasha, Bull James, Leva Bates, and Lloyd Anoa’i