BCW Legends Never Die Results 7.1.23: Matt Cardona Faces Bully Ray, More

Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Legends Never Die show on Saturday in the 2300 Arena, with Bully Ray taking on Matt Cardona and more. You can see the full results from the Philadelphia show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Loser Is Banned From 2300 Arena: Bully Ray def. Matt Cardona

* Rich Swann def. Myles Hawkins

* Boogie Nights & The Philadelphia Playboy def. Beastman & Bushwhacker Luke

* The Powers Of Pain def. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Dani Mo def. Holidead

* Facade def. Unnamed Opponent via DQ

* Lance Archer def. Afa Jr. and Gene Snitsky

* BCW Championship Match: Brian Kendrick def. PCO