wrestling / News
BCW Legends Never Die Results 7.1.23: Matt Cardona Faces Bully Ray, More
Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Legends Never Die show on Saturday in the 2300 Arena, with Bully Ray taking on Matt Cardona and more. You can see the full results from the Philadelphia show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Loser Is Banned From 2300 Arena: Bully Ray def. Matt Cardona
* Rich Swann def. Myles Hawkins
* Boogie Nights & The Philadelphia Playboy def. Beastman & Bushwhacker Luke
* The Powers Of Pain def. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Dani Mo def. Holidead
* Facade def. Unnamed Opponent via DQ
* Lance Archer def. Afa Jr. and Gene Snitsky
* BCW Championship Match: Brian Kendrick def. PCO
🔥 I’m the hottest thing in independent wrestling…figuratively AND literally! 🔥
This isn’t over @bullyray5150…
🎥: @JohnPermaul pic.twitter.com/V9qfRSxwUm
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 2, 2023
I want you arrested for impersonating a pro wrestler. 🤣🔥 https://t.co/cXTdYuQ56r
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri Sunbathing in a Bikini, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Bully Ray Reveals His One Major Issue With Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door II
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys