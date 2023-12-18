BCW Opportunity Knocks Results 12.16.26: Brian Kendrick vs. Lance Anoa’i, More

Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Opportunity Knocks show aired on Saturday, with Brian Kendrick defending the promotion’s main championship and more. You can see the results below from the Title Match Wrestling-aired show, per Cagematch.net:

* Tony Atlas def. Traxx

* VSK def. Peter Avalon

* Leva Bates def. Myla Grace

* Techno def. Agent Zero

* The NÜ BackSeatz def. The Vaudevillains

* Crowbar def. Facade

* BCW Championship Match: Brian Kendrick def. Lance Anoa’i

* BCW Women’s Championship Match: Dani Mo def. Holidead & Tasha Steelz