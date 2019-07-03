Becky Lynch Featured in New Smackdown Live Comic From BOOM! Studios

– BOOM! Studios has announced an upcoming new Smackdown Live comic book that will feature Becky Lynch as she gets ready for the Friday night premiere of Smackdown Live on FOX later this fall.

The comic is written by Kevin Panetta and has art by Kendall Goode. The issue arrives on October 2. You can check out the full press release and cover artwork below:

BECKY LYNCH STARS IN WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE #1 FROM BOOM! STUDIOS

BOOM! Studios is proud to continue The Road to San Diego, a ten-day spotlight on the most exciting comic book and graphic novel news in advance of Comic Con International in San Diego (July 17-21), with the announcement of the WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE #1. Written by Kevin Panetta (Bloom) with art by Kendall Goode (WWE), follow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch, as she gets ready for the Friday night premiere of SmackDown Live in this special issue.

Join Lynch as she arrives at the arena and runs into The Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane), WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Ilconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, and many more. Behind the scenes, unexpected alliances are formed, lifelong enemies are made, and chaos ensues as Superstars erupt into a free-for-all centered around The Man herself.

WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE #1 features a main cover by artist Xermánico (Injustice:Gods Among Us).

“The Man is one of the most electrifying Superstars to hit the ropes, and what better way to begin a new era of SmackDown Live than with Becky Lynch in the lead?” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Current WWE Superstars collide with WWE Legends, who are all here for one of the biggest and most unpredictable nights that they’ll ever face in the ring.”

WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE #1 is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to critically acclaimed original series, including Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora; Faithless by Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet; Abbott from Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivelä; Bury The Lede from Gaby Dunn and Claire Roe; Grass Kings from Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins; and Klaus from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. The imprint also publishes popular licensed properties including Joss Whedon’s Angel from Bryan Edward Hill and Gleb Melnikov, Buffy the Vampire Slayer from Jordie Bellaire and David López, Firefly from Greg Pak and Dan McDaid; and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from Ryan Parrott and Francesco Mortarino.

Print copies of WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE #1 will be available for sale on October 2, 2019 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.