Various News: Becky Lynch Says Dana Brooke Deserves a Title Shot, Scarlett Bordeaux & More Set For Starrcast III

– Becky Lynch supports the idea of Dana Brooke getting a shot at her, saying she’s “earned it.” Brooke posted to Twitter following the announcement on Friday that Lynch would be facing Alexa Bliss at Raw. Brooke said that there’s “a locker room of women” and that she wants her chance. You can see Brooke’s post and Lynch’s reply below:

You’ve earned it. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 26, 2019

– More talent is set to appear at Starrcast III, which takes place over All Out weekend in Chicago. The convention has announced Scarlett Bordeaux, Kip Sabian, Darby Allin, Private Party, The Best Friends and Marko Stunt as the latest names for the con, which takes place from August 29th through September 1st.