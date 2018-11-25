Various News: Becky Lynch Responds to Seth Rollins Tweet, New Trailer for The Marks, and WWE Day of Survivor Series 2018

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch responded to a recent tweet by Seth Rollins, where he was hyping yesterday’s Starrcade event. You can check out Lynch’s response to Rollins on Twitter below.

I have a concussion and a broken face, what’s everyone else’s excuse? https://t.co/qYwEQ4YRBs — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2018

– Blackfight Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming wrestling-themed indie film, The Marks. You can check out that new video in the player below. Here’s an official synopsis:

“The Marks” is an indie comedy film revolving around the crazy world of backyard wrestling. The film takes place in rural Georgia, and revolves around the daughter of a pro-wrestling legend who leads a rag-tag backyard wrestling promotion called, “Mosh Pitt Wrestling Association.”

The film stars: Laurie Catherine Winkel, former WCW wrestler Joey Thurmond, and Jonathan Realz. The film features cameos from several former WCW/WWE stars and many Georgia indie stars.

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video for this year’s Survivor Series 2018 event. You can check out the new WWE Day Of video in the player below.