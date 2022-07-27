Becky Lynch Shares Story on Asking Vince McMahon About Taking Time Off

– During a recent chat with photographer Adam Glyn, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch spoke about her favorite Vince McMahon story, where McMahon talked to her about taking some time off. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on asking Vince McMahon if he takes time off: “I sat down with him once and asked him, ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?’ He’s like ‘Yeah, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax, I couldn’t relax. And then I came back [to work] and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event, it’s going to be like a SuperBowl, and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’ I was like, ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more holidays.'”

On her favorite match: “There are so many different ones, for so many different reasons, but currently, I’m really proud of my match at WrestleMania 38 [against Bianca Belair]. We stole the show, told a hell of a story, got the people talking about it, and now we’re back to run it back at SummerSlam. So, tune in!”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam 2022. The event will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and Peacock.