Various News: Becky Lynch Still Wants A Match With Bayley, Mike Mondo Visits WWE PC, Batista Returns Home To Promote Stuber
– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch said that she still wants a match with Bayley and wasn’t happy that Charlotte won on Smackdown.
You not winning on #SDLive really raised my ire a lot inside my body. Let’s have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don’t hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 27, 2019
– Mike Mondo recently visited the WWE Performance Center and spent time with Santino Marella, Mark Henry and Serena Deeb.
3 of my good friends right here. All great people. We all trained together at OVW under the living legend "Hustler" Rip Rogers. Grateful to have been able to catch up with them these past few days. 🙏 @Hustler2754 @SerenaDeeb @TheMarkHenry @milanmiracle pic.twitter.com/wUACe6Fc8R
— MikeyMondo (@MikeMondo83) April 27, 2019
– Dave Batista returned to Washington DC to promote his new film Stuber.
Just a few weeks ago I walked out in front of a hometown @wwe crowd for the last time.And here I am back in the city I love with a dude I love @kumailn promoting a film I love. Blessed and believe me Im not taking it for granted. Peace to all the #dreamchasers #Homecoming #Stuber pic.twitter.com/zvdA1rEWYU
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 27, 2019
