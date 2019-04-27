wrestling / News

Various News: Becky Lynch Still Wants A Match With Bayley, Mike Mondo Visits WWE PC, Batista Returns Home To Promote Stuber

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch said that she still wants a match with Bayley and wasn’t happy that Charlotte won on Smackdown.

– Mike Mondo recently visited the WWE Performance Center and spent time with Santino Marella, Mark Henry and Serena Deeb.

– Dave Batista returned to Washington DC to promote his new film Stuber.

