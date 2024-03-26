– During a recent interview with Live Signing, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed her new book and recalled WrestleMania 35, where she headlined the show against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. On the same night, her then-boyfriend, now husband, Seth Rollins, faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on her and Seth Rollins winning titles at WrestleMania 35: “It was amazing. It was so incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history like that together and for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel.”

ON how their relationship was blossoming at the time: “Didn’t get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins later got married in 2021. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Roux, in December 2020.