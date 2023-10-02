wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Will Not Compete At Tonight’s Raw

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE NXT Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

A new Fightful Select report has revealed that Becky Lynch will not be appearing in the ring at tonight’s WWE Raw show. Lynch had previously been slated to defend her NXT Women’s Champion Title against Tegan Nox at the event. However, it seems that Lynch’s recent injury is preventing her eligibility to compete.

