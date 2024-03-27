– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch promoted her new book released, discussed her wrestling career, something from NXT that the WWE women’s division could use, and more. Below are some highlights:

Becky Lynch on what women’s wrestling needs: “That’s what women’s wrestling needs. We should all be focused on the future of the industry. That’s bigger than me. I don’t need a title. The title doesn’t make me–I make the title. I have enough stories that I don’t need the title. NXT, that’s a place that does a great job with multiple stories with women that don’t all revolve around a title. That’s what our division needs, more stories that don’t revolve around a title.”

On working with other talents: “It’s doing the work when the work is hard and not always rewarding, but you’re elevating everyone around you. I headlined a WrestleMania. I have that experience. I headlined Raw, I headlined live events. When I came in, women didn’t even main-event live events on a consistent basis. So to get in the ring with Xia Li, who hadn’t even had a two-segment match to that point, it’s really important.”

On when she does her best work: “That’s when I do my best work, when I’m overlooked and people doubt me. The division needs to grow. Now I can give hopes and dreams to other people, too. Driving the business forward, that’s what this is all about.”

On asking husband Seth Rollins to read her book: “It was especially nerve-wracking to ask Colby to read it. I value his opinion more than anyone. Would he like how he was portrayed? I couldn’t wait to hear what he thought about it. Thankfully, he loved it.”

Lynch had a run in NXT last year, winning the NXT Women’s Title from Tiffany Stratton. She later lost the belt to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc. At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The event will take place over April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.