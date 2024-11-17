BEEF Recalls Facing Gangrel During MLW Run

BEEF worked in MLW as Gnarls Garvin, and he recently recalled facing off with Gangrel in the promotion. The ROH star worked in the company back in 2021, and he spoke about that run during an interview on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast.

“I was with them in ’21,” BEEF recalled (per Fightful). “There were bookings happening and we were taking flights to get to wrestling matches, so it felt like we were (at the end) of the pandemic. It was short-lived. It was what it was.”

He continued, “It was cool because I got to wrestle Gangrel. I can’t complain. He’s awesome. He was awesome in the ring. He has the energy of a 20-year-old kid. He went. He had more gas than I did. I trust guys like that (who want to call it in the ring). They’ve been doing it longer than I’ve been alive. I was listening.”

BEEF has been teaming with JD Drake in ROH.